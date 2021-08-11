Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.98.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

