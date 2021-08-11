Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

GNTX opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.