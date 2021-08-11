Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $13,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

