Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 89,245 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

