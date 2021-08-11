Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRLB opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

