Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

