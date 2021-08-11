Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Demant A/S stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

