Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.