Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

