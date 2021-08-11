Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $17.30. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

