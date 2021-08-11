Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.32 ($54.49).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

DBAN stock opened at €37.65 ($44.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.01 million and a PE ratio of -33.80. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.