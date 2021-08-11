Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 764 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

DRNA stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRNA. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

