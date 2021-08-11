DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.