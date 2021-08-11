Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

APPS stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.93.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

