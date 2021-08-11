DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 35,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 706,091 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $54.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
