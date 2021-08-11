Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 229,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 185.3% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 252,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

