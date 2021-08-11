Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

ESGC stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

