Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130,000 Holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 278.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 371.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 466,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 367,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

