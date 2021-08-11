Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $27,000 in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of IO stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical Co. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.29.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.