Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $78,000 Investment in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

