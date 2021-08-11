Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NeuroMetrix news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

