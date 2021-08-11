Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $91,000 Position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday.

RWLK stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 246.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

