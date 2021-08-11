Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

HUSA opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Houston American Energy Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

