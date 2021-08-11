Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Trading Up 1.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.