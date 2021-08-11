DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,892,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of 310.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

