Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion and approximately $4.00 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00368917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,813,243,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

