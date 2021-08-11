Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton Sells 13,807 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,918.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Pendleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56.

Shares of DLB opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

