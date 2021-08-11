Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

