Domino’s Pizza Group plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPUKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

