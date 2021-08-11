Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.70

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 5034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 88,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

