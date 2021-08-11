Douglas C. Curling Acquires 2,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 531.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 347.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.