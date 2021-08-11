Douglas C. Curling Acquires 2,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 531.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 347.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.