Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

