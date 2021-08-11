Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 55,226 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,226 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

