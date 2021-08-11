Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,917 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $289.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 219.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.