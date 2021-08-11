Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

