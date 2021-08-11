Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doximity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DOCS traded up $10.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,706. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

