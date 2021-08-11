DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

