DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

