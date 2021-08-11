Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.03.

DIR.UN opened at C$16.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

