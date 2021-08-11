Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 32,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,429. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 145,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

