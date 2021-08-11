Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Buys $55,890.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 2,845,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,365. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

