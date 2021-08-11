DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 2,545 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $81,856,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

