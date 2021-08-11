DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

