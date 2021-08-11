DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,639. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

