Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Sells $24,300,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 2,992,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

