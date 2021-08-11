Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.89

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 177646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

