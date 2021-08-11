E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

EOAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.64 ($12.51). 5,148,251 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

