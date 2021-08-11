E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.64 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.15. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

