Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of analysts have commented on EGLE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EGLE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

