Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.