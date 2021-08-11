East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERESU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERESU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.